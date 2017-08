Fighting and laughing all the way to the bank. Floyd Mayweather is expected to make a minimum of $300 million dollars in his upcoming fight with UFC Superstar Conor McGregor.

The fight was broken down & Floyd is making $8 million dollars per minute in the ring.

His opponent Conor McGregor is expected to make around $100 million dollars.

The fight is scheduled for August 26th.

Shoot, I’ll get in the ring for half of what McGregor’s making.

written by: DJ Sight

