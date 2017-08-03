Why have kids when you can have a dog?

Forget how good schools are, is there a dog park near by?

Are pets the new kids? Millennials are buying homes because of their dogs according to new research by Sun Trust Mortgage.

33% of survey participants said the need for space or a yard for a dog influenced their decision to purchase their first home. Dogs were mentioned more by millennials than marriage (25 %) or the expected birth of a child (19%). The only two things more important than a dog is the ability to build equity (36%) and having more living space (66%); which I completely agree with.

I love my little snuggle bunny Lola! & having kids is like super over rated not to mention hella expensive. Having a pet is less stress/commitment, environmentally friendly , and more cost effective. Unlike children, they don’t ask for stuff all the time, they can’t talk, they stay cute forever.

Don’t get me started on marriage! I mean a lot of millennial “men” act like children to begin with so like why put myself through that for eternity? Marriage is an outdated social construct anyway.

It just makes more sense to me to focus on my career, buying a home, becoming financially stable, enjoying life and taking care of my perfect little puppy Lola.

