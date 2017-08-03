Usain Bolts to Hollywood after Track Career?

The World’s Fastest Man, maybe looking at a 2nd Career in Hollywood or Football (or is it Futbol?) Usain Bolt was asked what he plans to do when his racing carreer is over? According the Evening Standard durings a press conference at the London 2017 World Athletics Championships Bolt said, “You never know. I might go into acting and do some action movies,”

“It’s going to be hard,” Bolt said. “Track and field is everything. I’ve been doing it since I was 10 years old. I don’t know what I want to do. This is why I want to play football… I’m waiting for Mourinho’s call!”

No, Mourinho is not a Head Coach of an NFL team , he is talking about José Mourinhotime Manchester United manager.

Bolt will compete in the London 2017 World Athletics Championships this month, before he retires.

written by Tariq

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

