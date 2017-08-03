Man Files Application To Trademark N***a

Would you buy a cologne or perfume called N***a?

That may by a real option according one man who wants to brand the N-Word in a positive way. Curtis Bordenave filled an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the commercial use of the word Ni**a.

He also filed back in 2008 to trademark the word but was denied.

Yes, Bordenave is a black man. He said he feels like this is meant for him to do and said the brand logo is to bring people together with the message, ‘Every shade, every gender unite.’

Bordenave’s application includes things like fragrances, games, accessories, clothing, humor, television show production, campaign buttons. and mobile apps.

#Frontliners what are your thoughts and would you by into the brand?

To read in depth click: USA Today

