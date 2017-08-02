Couple Lose Child Because of Their Low IQ

Do you think child protective services should be allowed to take a child if the child’s parents score low on an IQ test?

An Oregonian couple claimed to have lost their child due to their low IQ. CPS took the child straight from the hospital the couple never even made it home with their newborn.

The Oregonian reported:

According to documents provided by the couple, psychological evaluations tested Fabbrini’s IQ at about 72, placing her in the “extremely low to borderline range of intelligence,” and Ziegler’s about 66, placing him in the “mild range of intellectual disability.” The average IQ is between 90 and 110. Fabbrini formerly worked as a grocery clerk. Ziegler worked as a carpet layer, he said, but now receives Social Security benefits for his mental disability. “I have a learning disability, but it’s very, very mild,” Ziegler said. He understands that he learns more slowly than some, but says “everybody learns at their pace.”

What do you think?

