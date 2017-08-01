Airport Employee Punches Traveler

Traveling can be stressful.
Especially when your flight is delayed 11 hours, you’re traveling with an infant, and you get punched in the face by an airport employee.
The passenger approached the airline desk to inquire about the delay allegedly the employee became frustrated unable to answer all the questions and punched the passenger holding a baby in the face.
EasyJet employee hitting man holding baby after delay of over 14hours #easyJet #Telegraph #Dailymail #TheSun pic.twitter.com/3ZZChG0djB
