So Long, Farwell Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci was fired as Communications Director just 10 days after being appointed. His role as the director of communications wasn’t even officially starting until mid August but his arrival caused so much disruption in the White House. The NYT wrote

The decision to remove Mr. Scaramucci, who had boasted about reporting directly to the president not the chief of staff, John F. Kelly, came at Mr. Kelly’s request, the people said. Mr. Kelly made clear to members of the White House staff at a meeting Monday morning that he is in charge.

In only ten days Scaramucci sold his company, lost his job, got divorced from his wife, and missed the birth of his son. Wow.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

