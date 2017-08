I haven’t laughed this hard in a looooong time!

Treach was clearly feeling good, like REAL good. So good he didn’t realize he was walking off stage and took Bushwick Bill from Ghetto Boys with him.

I don’t know what was funnier the fall or when Treach said “put him back up here” and security picked Bill up like a big ass baby hahahahaha!!

Enjoy!

