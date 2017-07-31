Fair or Foul: LaVar Ball Has Female Referee Removed From Game

Last week LaVar Ball threatened to pull his Big Baller Brand AAU team along with his son LaMelo Ball off the court during the Adidas Uprising Summer Championship games.

The reason Mr. Ball threatened to remove his son and team was because one of the referee’s gave him a technical foul. The ref just so happened to be a female.

Adidas ended up pulling her from the game to oblige Mr. Ball.

The organization that provided the referee’s for the games was Court Club Elite, which also trains and develops ref’s on the professional and amateur level. They released a statement to ESPN saying “The events that led to the removal of a female official on Friday are something that shall not and will not be accepted within the officiating community.”

They also said Adidas put pressure on them to keep LaVar Ball and his team in the building because of his drawing power and the fact his son, Lonzo Ball is now with the L.A. Lakers.

After the female ref was replaced with another male referee Mr. Ball received more technical fouls. The fouls caused the games to end with 5 minutes still left to play.

After the game Ball said the female referee was “out of shape” and shouldn’t be officiating the if she can’t keep up. He also said this is men’s stuff and she doesn’t understand the men’s game.

The video of his rant on the female referee is not a good look when he CLEARLY was the issue because he continued to collect technical fouls after she was removed.

Hmmm….

Oh, Court Club Elite terminated their five-year relationship with Adidas over this situation.

Peep the video of what LaVar Ball said.

http://www.espn.com/video/clip?id=20196752

What are your thoughts fair or foul??

