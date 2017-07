72-year-old New York man, Clarence White, allegedly shot his 28-year-old wife in the face Thursday morning during a fight in their home. Supposedly, she expressed to him that he no longer satisfied her financially or sexually. He claims he didn’t mean to shoot her. He just wanted to scare her.

According to neighbors, the two have been married for three years, have a young daughter, and have a history of domestic violence.

