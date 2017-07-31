Lil Boosie’s Brother Allegedly Drained His Account

Can’t trust anyone.

Imagine going to your bank account and it’s been drained. Your first thought of course is that you’ve been hacked! That’s what Lil’ Boosie thought after going to his account and found that over $315, 000 had been taken out of his account. Boosie expressed his dismay in an Instagram caption,

“When this first happened I went to the banks months str8 asking questions, filing reports, meeting with officers etc. n every time I was givin a bunch of lies n bulls**t. They was very unprofessional n ignorant towards me when I was just tryin to get my legally earned money back.i waited on calls from investigators n got not one dam call. This is the worst bank in the world do not bank with these people. A year passed n I was told I was denied on getting my money back. Then when my attorneys tried to get this matter in court they said it was to late to have a civil case n get my money back. basically they r saying (In street terms) f— u we jacked u out a half -a million dollars n that is total disrespect.”

Boosie’s brother, Taquari Hatch, has since been arrested for theft.

