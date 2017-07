Ludacris, Usher, and 50 Cent are excited about this one!

#50Cent and #DwyaneWade like where the sign-up sheet at A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 29, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

Delaware has issued “child support debit cards” to monitor and control the spending of the parent. This is in effort to control abuse and misuse of funds. Delaware is the first state to enact this policy. Do you think New York should follow?

