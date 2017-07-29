Trump Welcomes New Chief of Staff

Trump fired Reince Priebus as White House Chief of Staff and brought in his boy John F Kelly, a retired general and current Homeland Security secretary.

He announced this news via Twitter..

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

This news comes one day after the White of Director of Communications, Anthony Scaramucci, calls Priebus “a f***ing paranoid schizophrenic” and accused him of leaking confidential information. There’s always something going on with the Trump administration. This is not reality tv, please get it together.

