Man Suffers “Damaged Pride”

Man totals $288,000 car after owning it for an hour.

Can you imagine?! A man in England survived a crash in his brand new Ferrari just one hour after picking it up from the dealership. His car went up in flames in an open field in South Yorkshire after being airborne. It’s not funny but like lol how did that even happen?? An hour? This guy obviously has no chill. By the grace of God he was able to escape the wreck with minor cuts and bruises but he left with a “sense of damaged pride” according to officials.

