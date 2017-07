Think twice before blowing out those birthday candles.

A new study finds that blowing out candles on a cake increases the amount of bacteria on the cake by 14005 and if the birthday person is a spitter it could be as much as 12,000%!!! Nasty!

Also according to the study if the birthday person is sick there isn’t a high chance of the birthday attendees getting sick.

I guess if you’re a germaphobe just don’t eat the icing, which most people I know don’t eat anyway.

