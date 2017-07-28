Moment In Black History: The Silent Parade 100th Anniversary

Did you see the image on Google today?

Today marks the 100th Anniversary of the Silent Parade

On July 28th, 1917, on Fifth Avenue in New York City about 10,000 black women, men, and children dressed in all white filled the street to march against oppression, lynchings, and Jim Crow laws.

The Silent Parade was organized by the NAACP and one of the leaders of the protest was W.E.B. DuBois. The parade even had a dress code.

The protest was a demonstration against lynchings across America and demanded the President at the time, Woodrow Wilson, protect African-Americans as he promised during his presidential campaign by implementing legislative action.

One of the signs a protester had read ‘Mr. President, why not make America safe for democracy’

The flyer for the Silent Protest eerily similar to some of the flyers we see today in protest of police brutality against African-Americans. The only difference instead of rope they use bullets.

You have to know where you were before you have an idea of where you NEED to go. #history

To read in depth click Heavy.com

