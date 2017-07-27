LetsTalk: What Makes A Man Good Husband Material?

Men always throw out what they want a woman to be in a relationship especially when it comes to a woman being “wife material”.

Most times that’s all we hear what a man wants.. Of course a superwoman – stripper, chef, nurturer, financial consultant, and so on!

But ladies we need to start asking the question what makes a man “husband material” do you know?

Seriously! When you think about it what should a husband be??

Even men want know peep the video and then let’s have this conversation, an honest one, which leaves out one of our biggest relationship mistakes – potential.

