Social Media Star Arrested For Burglary

The newest internet celebrity John Hill AKA Boonk IG was arrested on burglary charges.

Mr. Hill who grew his fanbase with his viral videos of walking into different convenience stores and fast-food restaurants taking items and not paying for them.

Boonk IG was arrested after he posted a video of himself walking inside a Dunkin Donuts he jumped over the counter and grab a rack of glazed donuts and walked out of the store without paying.

Court reports say Boonk IG returned the rack of Donuts wants his video camera stop recording.

The judge didn’t find any of the videos funny & set Boonks Bail at $1,500 .

