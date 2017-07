Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones had a Kim K moment.

He recently hired a dive team after losing his $150k diamond earring in the lake after falling off his jet ski.

The dive team had no luck in recovering the diamond earring unless one of the members of the team found the earring and didn’t say anything.

That 150k earring is peanuts to the Falcons wide receiver since┬áhe’s in the middle of negotiating and $71 million dollar contract.

Still dumb though.

