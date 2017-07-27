Man Must Pay $65k in Child Support

Fair or foul?

A Texas man is ordered to pay $65,000 in child support for a child that has been proven not to be his from DNA test.

Reports say Gabriel Cornejo was ordered to pay child support back in 2003.

Mr Cornejo first learned about the huge bill when a deputy came to his home and gave him documents claiming to believe he was the father.

When the Texas man took the DNA test it was proven he was not the father, however, in the state of Texas he is still responsible for the child support bill after a state family code chapter 161 States “even if you’re not the biological father you still owe child support that accurred before the DNA test proved that you are not the father.

