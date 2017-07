It’s confirmed Kim K. and Yeezy are expecting their third baby!

Last month we told you Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hired a surrogate to have baby number 3. Well it looks like everything went successfully!

The surrogate is around 3 month’s pregnant and the expected due date is January-February 2018.

Looks like Yeezy might be trying to keep up with Hov…. Hey, stranger things have happened.

Source: US Magazine

