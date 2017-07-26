Chrissy Teigen Finally Blocked By President Trump

Hahahaha the shade is real people!
Chrissy Teigen who is social media’s Queen of shade FINALLY got blocked by POTUS Donald J. Trump.
It took 9 years and a “no one likes you” tweet from the Lip Sync Battle co-host for her to achieve the ultimate block list on Twitter.
After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017
Lol.. Well at least it’s not fake news.
Chrissy Teigen is one of the most entertaining people on social media hahaha never a dull moment!