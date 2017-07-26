In Case You Missed It: Lil Yachty Raps About The Simpsons With Jimmy Fallon#Dope

I will admit that I am sooo guilty of giving Lil Yachty flak for his ignorance when it comes to hip hop history and for some of his music.

However, the self proclaimed king of the teens was recently on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and as much as I’m still skeptical about his skill I HAVE to give props to Lil Boat for rapping about ALL 59 Simpson characters!

Questlove played the drums and Jimmy held the cue cards with the Simpson characters.

Creative, engaging, and just plain dope = hip hop! Lil Yachty made my boat float with this

Definitely have to give him credit for this maybe he is not that bad after all… Just saying!

