Girl’s Trip Review

If you haven’t seen Girl’s Trip you’re missing out.



Which character are you?

Ryan: The Boss

Lisa: The Mom

Sasha: The Gossip Queen

Dina: The Wild One

Take the quiz here.

I’m totally a Lisa! I don’t even need to take the quiz.

If you haven’t seen it yet go to the theaters ASAP!!

Don’t think this is just a chick flick its pure comedy. I was dying laughing through the whole thing.

The characters, the ridiculous scenarios, and the deep underlying message all tied together beautifully to keep me at the edge of my seat throughout the movie.

What did you think of Girl’s Trip?

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

