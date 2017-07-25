Ex- Nickelodeon Stars Go To Court

Chris Massey from Zoey 101 is taking Shar Jackson from Good Burger to court.

Massey claims Jackson has been abusive toward his 2 year old daughter and left a gash across her face, so they’re heading to court.

When I first read the story I thought Chris Massey and Shar Jackson were dating but actually the baby is Shar Jackson’s granddaughter from her daughter Cassalei Jackson.

According to TMZ, when Massey picked his daughter up from her grandmother’s house he found a “4 inch razor cut” across her face. When he asked the baby who did it she confessed that it was her grandmother.

Jackson denies all claims and called Massey troubled for these accusations.

