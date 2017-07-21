Tornado Touches Down In Western New York (Video)

Two tornado’s touched down in western New York.

It has been confirmed by The National Weather Service that two tornado’s hit WNY Thursday night.

From the videos it looked pretty terrifying.

Home surveillance video captures car being lifted into the air as tornado touches down in Hamburg, New York. https://t.co/VXH50GuxwX pic.twitter.com/kkbjFmS9GL — ABC News (@ABC) July 21, 2017

Check out this video: GM of Hamburg Quality Inn says tornado touched down right next to his hotel. Damage to building but no injuries. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/TISLTSygl5 — Stephanie Barnes (@StephanieWGRZ) July 20, 2017

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

