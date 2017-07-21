Lonzo Ball’s Performance During the Summer League

So this past Monday the yearly NBA Vegas summer league ended. A 2-3 week event where all the NBA prized lottery picks get to showcase their talent.

Lakers rookie, Lonzo Ball, did just that. After a subpar first game performance it was clear Lonzo Ball might be worth all the added baggage.

Ball took home Las Vegas Summer League MVP honors by averaging 16.3 points, 9.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals. The No. 2 overall pick also piled up two triple-doubles during his stay in Vegas. Ball joined Blake Griffin (2009) and John Wall (2010) as the only top-two picks in Vegas Summer League history to win MVP, according to ESPN State & Info.

As much as it bothers me to say, Lonzo Ball has been the apple of everyone’s eye at the NBA Summer League and not just because of his play . While he’s mostly played well, many still wonder what shoes or brand will he wearing each game.

Now either Lonzo is just completely unsure what shoe he likes or what brand he wants to commit to or better yet his father is a marketing genius !!!!

Either way we will have to wait and see if any one decides to co-brand with the Big Baller Brand as they’ve tried in the past or will Lonzo simply use this great summer league performance to ink a nice deal with one of the three major sports apparel brands in the league.

— Xavier Allen

