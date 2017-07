You’re never too old to find love.

Stevie Wonder married his longtime girlfriend Tomika Bracey. Reports say celebrities like John Legend, Usher, Babyface, and Pharrell Williams were all in attendance.

“It was a beautiful wedding. The ceremony was lavish and very romantic. There were celebrity guests, including John Legend,” a source told People Magazine. “Family is very important to Stevie and all of his kids were involved in the wedding.”

Congrats the Stevie and his new bride.

