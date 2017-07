He made parole.

Today, after serving 9 years of a 33 year sentencing for an armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas in 2007, NFL Hall of Famer OJ Simpson was granted parole. He is set to be released as early as October.

The 70 year old emotionally apologized for the part he played in the robbery which the parole board believed and gave him another chance.

