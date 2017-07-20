Celebrity Confessions Is The New Reality Show

Jada Pinkett Smith was a thug?

We are living in a time where some celebrities feel super comfortable disclosing the bones they’ve hidden in their closet or they just can’t keep them locked away anymore for whatever reason. #money

JAY Z’s album 4:44 is a prime example. And now, allegedly, Usher was out here caught up spreading infections, R. Kelly is really a pied piper, and Jada Pinkett Smith was really setting it off by selling dope!

Jada said it herself!

“It’s kinda hard because I haven’t really told the whole story,” she said. “One of the things that’s very interesting that I’ve never really said before is that when I first met Pac, when we first met, I was a drug dealer. Yes.”

According to TMZ, Jada recently admitted in an interview before she met Tupac she was all about the thug life more so than Pac was because she was hitting the block selling drugs.

Well before 2017 is out who do think is going to drop the biggest bombshell of the year??

I still think Stevie Wonder can see…

