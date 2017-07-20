Usher Allegedly Infects Woman With Herpes

Usher’s songs aren’t the only thing catchy thing he’s got.

Allegedly, Usher gave one of his stylists herpes. Supposedly he knew he was exposed to herpes but never said anything to the woman. It was even reported that he experienced a “greenish discharge” coming from his penis but experienced no other unusual symptoms.

Their relationship continued until one morning the woman woke up with flu like symptoms. Upon arrival at urgent care she was diagnosed with herpes.

Usher and his doctor explained to the woman he was in fact carrying the disease. So now he’s being accused of knowingly engaging in unprotected sex while carrying the disease without informing his partner of his herpes.

“In a series of telephone conversations and online chat sessions, [Usher] has apologized for infecting [her] and told her he would take care of things,” the paperwork states. The plaintiff’s statements read that she “feels that her health and body have been ruined,” and that she “has suffered severe emotional distress and has been extremely depressed … knowing there is no cure.”

He reportedly is now paying her $1.1 million in damages.

You got it bad..

