Kendrick Lamar The Hip Hop Superhero

Kendrick Lamar is the gift that keeps on giving literally.

Not only has Kendrick shared his talent and creativity with the world when it comes to music but, he has become a real blessing to some of his fans.

At one of his recent concerts in Dallas, Texas he invited one of day one fans backstage to say thank you for her support from the beginning. Jennifer Phillips, who is disabled got the surprise of her life when Kendrick thanked her for supporting him and his TDE artists.

Loyalty goes a long way with Kendrick. The rapper rap superhero gifted Phillips with a jacket that has a handwritten thank you note from him. On top of that Kendrick blessed her with her own wheelchair accessible van so she get around like she needs to!

.@kendricklamar surprised one of his biggest fans, #JenniferPhillips, with some gifts including a new modified van! 🙌🙌



🎥 IG/edotharlow pic.twitter.com/Juyx3dIhRw — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) July 18, 2017

msj3nn So about last night… lol. If you know me or even just look in my Instagram profile for two minutes then you know I am a huge Kendrick Lamar and TDE fan/supporter for YEARS. I’ve been to every show Kendrick has had in Dallas including the first one that even he forgot about lol and one in Austin. That’s 8 shows and not including the other TDE artists shows. I was a big fan of music and concerts before my injury but I never supported and loved a label like theirs before. Of course they have great music but they are also great people. None of them have ever treated me like a stranger or a charity case lol. I didn’t meet them because I’m in a wheelchair. I just know great people (shout out to @bluethegreat for the initial in person introduction to Dot & Q). I never supported them for any benefits like this lol. Their music and shows were enough for me. But this is amazing and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all and always will. Thank God for you Kendrick and I will continue to pray for you. And like I said, next time I’m driving myself to your show lol. Thanks to the whole team! #tde

DAMN. THAT’s DOPE!!

Love Kendrick for making a difference where he can!!

