Woman Trying To Take A Selfie Causes $200,000 In Damages At Art Exhibit (Video)

Houston we have a problem! We live in a world where selfies mean more than fine, fragile, priceless art.

A young woman attempting to take a selfie at a pop art exhibit in Los Angeles, California ended up falling back on the display causing a domino effect knocking down the entire row.

The sculptures are crowns which are very fragile. The artist did allow pictures and has said he will continue to allow people to photograph them.

The artist, Simon Birch, said “Crowns are fragile things. They are symbols of power. Perhaps it’s ironic and meaningful that they fell.”

The museum said the some sculptures are permanently damaged and the damage totals $200,000. No word yet if the young woman will be held responsible for payment.

Check out when a selfie goes wrong.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

