Walmart Finally Takes Down Racist Product Listing

Walmart was selling a wig cap on their site described as “n***er brown.”

It was sold through a third party site, but obviously they don’t do their due diligence when vendors upload products to their site.

*warning explicit and offensive language*

Yes the listing was taken down, but the company, Pixnor, that was selling the item is still open for business via walmart.com.

Walmart released a statement:

“We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace. It is a clear violation of our policy, and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened.”

Should Walmart ban the vendor from selling products on their site?

