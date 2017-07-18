R. Kelly Allegedly Held Women Hostage in Abusive Sex Cult

Hide your kids R. Kelly’s at it again!

Parents of young women claim R. Kelly has been holding their daughters hostage in an abusive sex cult.

Supposedly, R Kelly has thing weird controlled sex ring going on in Chicago and Atlanta. He has six women living in houses he’s renting and “he controls every aspect of their lives: dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records,” according to former members of his inner circle. The women told Buzzfeed R. Kelly takes their cellphones to cut off outside communication and they have to ask for permission before leaving the house. The women range in age from 18 -31 which seems a little old for the sex criminal.

A few of the women’s parents are crying out for help. One of the mother’s told Buzzfeed that her daughter looked like a “prisoner” and she was behaving as if she were “brainwashed.”

R. Kelly denies these accusations.

Let us not forget R. Kelly peed on a 14 year old girl 17 years ago. There was evidence to prove and some how he still got off. Also the man calls himself the pied piper. The German folklore of the pied piper is essentially a story about the town pedophile that lured children with his music. For some reason R. Kelly thinks it’s okay to go around calling himself that.

