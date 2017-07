Walmart apologizes after backlash on social media for one of the product listings on their website. The product for sale is a wig and the color description said “ni**er brown”.

Really??

Walmart claims they are investigating the company that posted the item and they are appalled that this third party seller listed their product that way.

So Walmart y’all don’t check posts to your website??

Interesting….

Anyway… The product description was changed immediately.

