Disney confirmed actor Will Smith is playing the Genie in the live action movie Aladdin.

It appears Disney is attempting to get themselves together when is comes to who they cast is their upcoming projects. The company recently faced a ton of “whitewashing” backlash for who they were casting on the Aladdin film.

Disney also announce the role of Aladdin will be played by newcomer Mena Massoud an Egyptian born Canadian actor.

Aladdin will be directed by Guy-Ritchie.

Source: RollingStone.com

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter