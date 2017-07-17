Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Business – Doughnuts

Shaq attacks the doughnut business!

Undoubtedly one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal is taking his talents to Krispy Kreme. Shaq is planning to buy 100 Krispy Kreme stores to expand his stake in the business.

He also told TMZ that he is planning to start a new company called “Shaquille O’Meals” that will focus on the food franchise industry.

Over the weekend the basketball legend did a pop up in Times Square handing out Krispy Kreme doughnuts in celebration of the company’s 80th birthday.

