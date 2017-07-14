Trapped in an ATM

A dream or a nightmare? Texas man stuck in ATM.

A Texas ATM repairman was in a hurry to do maintenance on the ATM and left his cell phone inside his work truck.

For whatever reason, the repairman got locked inside the ATM. Multiple transactions transpired while he was locked inside the ATM. The repairman tried to get customers attention by slipping notes through the receipt slot. Nobody would help him because they thought it was a joke, until one customer took the situation serious and called police. When police arrived on the scene they even thought it was a joke until they kicked the door in & saw the repairman.

It all sounds like a SNL sketch…

written by: DJ Sight

