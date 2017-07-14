Conor McGregor’s Racially Controversial Junk Talk

UFC Lightweight champ Conor McGregor has caught a bunch of heat over the past few days after he referred to Floyd Mayweather as ” boy ” and even went as far as telling him to ” dance for me, boy “.
(warning explicit language)
That had social media buzzing for days, as referring to a black man as “ boy ” might not be the smartest thing to do these days however ……
Conor has managed to put his foot in his mouth AGAIN !!!!
Connor referred to Floyd & his camp as a ” group of monkeys ” in a gym when asked how does this fight compare to the movie Rocky 3.
written by: Xavier Allen