Sports

Conor McGregor’s Racially Controversial Junk Talk

UFC Lightweight champ Conor McGregor has caught a bunch of heat over the past few days after he referred to Floyd Mayweather as ” boy ” and even went as far as telling him to ” dance for me, boy “.

(warning explicit language) 

That had social media buzzing for days, as referring to a black man as  “ boy ” might not be the smartest thing to do these days however ……

 

Conor has managed to put his foot in his mouth AGAIN !!!!

Connor referred to Floyd & his camp as a ” group of monkeys ” in a gym when asked how does this fight compare to the movie Rocky 3.

 

 

 

 

 

written by: Xavier Allen