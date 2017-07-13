Kim Kardashian Cocaine Rumors Squashed (?)

Earlier this week, people thought they spotted coke lines in the background of Kim K’s snap selfie.

Kim K quickly took to Twitter to dead the rumors claiming the lines were … sugar.

I do not play with rumors like this so I’m gonna shut it down real quick. That’s sugar from our candy mess from dylan’s candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

Then realized it wasn’t sugar, urging fans head to her snap to see what was on the table.

OMG you guys!!! Check my snap chats or insta stories I’m crying!!! That was not candy on my table! The table was marble this whole time! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

She pointed out the lines on the table were just the design of the marble table, but she thought they were pixie sticks…

