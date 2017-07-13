635935921007587397545491448_kim-kardashian-has-fixed-that-viral-instagram-post-that-the-fda-demanded-she-take-down
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Cocaine Rumors Squashed (?)

Earlier this week, people thought they spotted coke lines in the background of Kim K’s snap selfie. 

kim-kardashian-snapchat-cocaine-rumor

 

Kim K quickly took to Twitter to dead the rumors claiming the lines were … sugar.

 

Then realized it wasn’t sugar, urging fans head to her snap to see what was on the table.

 

She pointed out the lines on the table were just the design of the marble table, but she thought they were pixie sticks…

gif
gif