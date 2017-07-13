No Weed Prompts Statement Of Emergency In Nevada State

Yep! You read the headline right. Nevada legalized marijuana on July 1st and the state has already run out of their supply.

Governor Brian Sandoval endorsed a statement of emergency to support the “plug” aka supply chain. Not kidding!

Nevada tax officials projected $100 million in weed sales as revenue for the state and new businesses over the next couple of years. The statement of emergency released by the Taxation Department said they don’t want marijuana customers to go back to the black market which would affect the new businesses that sell recreational weed.

The Taxation Department executive director, Deonne Contine, wrote “Unless the issue with distributor licensing is resolved quickly, the inability to deliver product to the retail stores will result in many of these employees losing their jobs and will cause this nascent industry to grind to a halt,” in the statement endorsed by Nevada’s Governor.

The state has 47 legal recreational dispensaries that had over 40,000 sales. Some stores had double the transactions they had estimated and they are in need of a “plug” aka supplier to restock their shelves.

So let’s get this right… Nevada State legalizes weed and in less than two weeks they don’t have enough supply to keep up with the demand. LOL.. SMH

Y’all better get it together before the weed heads riot!

Source: NPR.org

