Quincy Jones Claims Michael Jackson Owes Him $30 Million

In a court case that is expected to last about three weeks legendary music producer Quincy Jones claims Michael Jackson’s estate owes him $30 million.

So the lawsuit alleges MJ’s estate owes Jones unpaid royalties and since MJ’s death he hasn’t been paid in a fair manor. The opening arguments took place yesterday in Los Angles superior court.

Quincy’s attorney stated since the pop icon’s death his music increased in sales but left the veteran producer out in the cold.

MJ’s albums Off The Wall, Thriller, and Bad were his most successful albums which Jones produced.

The lawsuit also said that Quincy was only paid $455,000 for the movie/documentary This Is It for the licensing fees from the original music but should of been paid much more. This Is It grossed over $500 million.

Source: TheYBF.com

