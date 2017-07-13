Iceberg the size of Delaware, breaks off of Antartica

This doesn’t seem good..

An iceberg the size of Delaware just broke off of Antartica and is floating through the Weddell Sea. The a trillion ton iceberg, one of the largest in recorded history.

Scientists have been tracking the crack in the continent for over a decade. This break changes the boarder shape of Antartica’s fourth largest ice shelf, which changes the entire shape of the world’s fifth largest continent. So, maps will have to be redrawn.

An ice shelf is a big chunk of ice connected to land that regulates the pace of land ice going into the ocean by keeping glaciers from flowing in the ocean. Think of them like a gatekeeper or a cork in a bottle. If the ice shelves are gone land ice can freely flow into the ocean raising the sea level.

There is no hardcore evidence that this break is a result of climate change, but scientists are still doing their due diligence to inspect how climate change played a part in this unusual occurrence.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

