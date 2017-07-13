Kevin Durant Can’t Take A Joke

Peyton Manning had jokes during his opening monologue at the ESPY Awards.

While praising the US girls gymnastics team, Manning was able to slide in a sneak jab at former MVP Kevin Durant. Durant, however, did not seem the slightest bit amused.

Kevin Durant was not feeling this Peyton Manning joke AT ALL pic.twitter.com/kdXTr2gE1E — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 13, 2017

Manning then turned to current MVP Russell Westbrook asking for the his thoughts, but the six time NBA All-Star, that also took the Best Male Athlete Trophy home last night, didn’t even crack a smile.

Low key it looked like the two were in on the joke because of the way they both covered their mouths, but who knows. Do you think they were in on the joke or do you think they were offended by it?

ESPY recap:

