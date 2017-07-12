In Case You Missed It: Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Press Tour Day 1 (Video)

If you missed the first day of press tour for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor you missed a whole lot of laughs.

The press tour kicked off in Los Angeles at The Staples Center and was full of entertainment for beginning to end. From epic in your face trash talking to Mayweather’s normal antics – holding up a check despite his recent IRS issues, and McGregor’s interesting fashion statement literally!

I don’t know if it’s me but doesn’t Conor look like the Brawny man?!!

Contrary to critics, I think this fight has generated a whole lot of interest including folks who really don’t watch boxing. This is going to be one of the most entertaining fights in recent history!

Check out round one *ding*

