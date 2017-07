At this point Mary J. Blige should just write a book because she is going through it!

So, Mary J. Blige may be facing a $1.9 million dollar debt from a loan she defaulted on with her estranged ex husband Kendu Isaacs back in 2012.

Signature Bank claims the couple at the time defaulted on the loan making inconsistent payments and still owes the money. The bank is taking MJB to court for the rest of the money – $1.9 million according to theJasmineBRAND.com.

Wow!

