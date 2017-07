VH1 recruited some music industry heavyweights for the new reality TV show.

The show is called “Signed” and it features heavyweight rapper Rick Ross, singer-songwriter The-Dream, and Roc nation’s Lenny S.

The show will feature unsigned Talent that the three guys will develop into artists.

Will you be tuning in for the premiere July 26th at 9 p.m.?

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter