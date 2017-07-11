St. Louis Minimum Wage Decreased By New Law

You think minimum wage and employment is bad here in Rochester, N.Y. try living in St. Louis making minimum wage under the new law.

Rochester’s minimum wage is $11.85 an hour in St. Louis it was $10 an hour but a new Missouri law cut it to $7.70. The new law goes into effect August 28th.

SMH. Could you imagine going into work one day and your employer tell you that your rate of pay will decrease 23% next month and you have to continue doing the same amount of work???

That would sit well with the best of us so imagine how the folks in St. Louis feel at this point with violence and crime on the rise. Missouri’s Governor Eric Greitens told the Wall Street Journal that St. Louis is “the most dangerous city in the United States of America.”

If this is so why the wage decrease? You can’t have people buy into a system they feel is designed for poor people to fail.

For the folks in St. Louis keep your head up and believe in YOU!

You are THE most valuable asset utilize each other by uniting and putting your minds together to overcome the challenges the oppressor throws your way.

Knowledge is power #staywoke

Source: The St. Louis American

