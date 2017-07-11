So Jagged Edge Got LeToya & LaTavia Kicked Out Of Destiny’s Child?? (Video)

TV One kicked off it’s 11th season of Unsung Sunday with Jagged Edge, one of the hottest R&B group’s of the late 90’s and early 2000’s. And they gave us the tea last night!

Well…. According to the R&B group they were the reason LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson were put out of Destiny’s Child.

Both groups were on the same tour together when JE ‘s Brandon and Brian Casey were dating LeToya and LaTavia of Destiny’s Child.

Even though Brandon, Brian, LeToya, and LaTavia tried to keep it on hush Mathew Knowles who managed Destiny’s Child wasn’t having it and shut it down.

There was an incident in Louisiana which involved LeToya’s mother attempting to ride on Destiny’s Child tour bus but Mr. Knowles put his foot down and said no and that if she did they would be fired.

JE stood up to Destiny’s management because they thought it wasn’t cool to put someone’s mother off the bus. Not too long after that incident, Destiny’s Child was revised new members.

Definitely was an interesting Unsung!

If you missed it you can catch it OnDemand on TV One.

